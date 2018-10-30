Citizen security focus of joint military exercise

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other military and security services and civil bodies and the British Royal Armed Forces have completed the stage of military operations of joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) with a remarkable success in achieving the entire training objectives in terms of strategy, deployment and operations.

With the finalisation of the military operations, exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 enters the post-military operations stage which is the exercise’s final stage. The post-military stage is marked by the imposition of security control by the Royal Oman Police forces taking part in the exercise. This is in addition to activating the role of the civil establishments in the reconstruction process and restoring normal conditions in the areas that have been affected by the military operations as well as activating the development and service provision plans. All these operations come within the context activating the final stage of the joint exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 carried out as an extension to the national exercise Al Shumookh 2.

The stages of exercises Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 witnessed gradual events starting with the crisis marketing stage during which diplomacy played a significant role. The stage of military operations ensued with lots of field procedures taking place as well as the activation of the military plans at the ground, air and marine theatres of operations.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Abdullah al Makhini, head of the planning team for Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 said: “the Sultan’s Armed Forces have successfully completed the stage of military operations and we are entering the third stage or the post-conflict stage which is considered a complicated stage in which all the military, security and civil bodies take part with the role of the armed forces being confined to providing security coverage while the National Civil Defence Committee carries out relief efforts and provide shelters for the citizens.”

Related