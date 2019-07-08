Citizen held for dragging son in a stroller by car

Muscat: A citizen was arrested for driving his car after tying a baby stroller behind the vehicle with his son in it. According to Royal Oman Police, the arrest was made as the citizen violated the child protection law in the Sultanate.

“The citizen was arrested for tying a baby stroller with his four-year-old son in it and dragging it. Although, he claimed, it was for fun, he violated the law”, the ROP said in an online statement.

In another case, seven persons were arrested for different offenses.While two men were arrested for stealing money and gold jewellery, an Arab woman held after being charged with stealing in a women’s salon.

Three other women of African nationality arrested for violating labour and residency laws in the country. In another case a man of Asian nationality was arrested for trading in tobacco, and cigarettes which are banned in the Sultanate.