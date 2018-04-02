Citizen assaulted, robbed in Muscat

The Al Khoud police station arrested two persons of kidnapping, assaulting a citizen and then robbing him of his money in Seeb, said a statement from ROP.

The source said that the victim was lured by two people to their place of residence in South Mabela, then chained and assaulted until late night. They stole his money and continued to threaten and blackmail him.

After investigating the case, the suspects were arrested and the victims were identified, the source added.

