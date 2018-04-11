Citizen arreted for sexual misconduct with expat girl

Muscat, April 11 – A source in the Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed that a citizen was arrested for sexual misconduct with an expatriate girl, following a complaint lodged by her mother at the Seeb police station.

Meanwhile, the team from Al Khoud police station arrested a citizen on and impersonating police officers and robbery.

The defendants were referred to the judicial authorities to complete the investigation.

ROP also confirmed that death of an Asian expatriate in Mawelah was due to suicide and there is no criminal motive in the case as circulated in the media.

