Citibank delegation visits State Council

MUSCAT: A delegation from Citibank visited the State Council on Thursday, as part of its current visit to the Sultanate to review the latest financial and economic performance of the Sultanate in the context of the bank’s advisory services to the Government of the Sultanate.

The delegation was received by Dr Said Mubarak Said al Muharrami, Member of the Economic Committee of the Council and Altaf bint Omar al Marhoon, Assistant Secretary General for Information and Research Centre.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to enhancing the economic performance of the Sultanate in the field of investment and attracting investors to the Sultanate, especially the industrial and economic oriented cities which provide a package of incentives for investors, mainly the Duqm Economic Zone.

The meeting also tackled the important role played by tourism in supporting the economy and promoting economic diversification.

In this regard, it was noted that the Sultanate has the potential to be one of the most developed and attractive destination in the region and internationally.

The delegation also toured the council and learned about its various facilities.

