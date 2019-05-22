Cinépolis Suhar to open at Oasis Mall today

Muscat: Cinépolis is continuing to move ahead with ambitious expansion plans across the region with the opening of a new movie theatre in Sohar, Oman.

Cinépolis’ second GCC theatre will welcome film lovers from Suhar and surrounding areas from Thursday 23 May. The company will provide movie-goers with an unrivalled level of service, food, technology and the latest movies from around the world.

Cinépolis’ newest cinema will open with a screening of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Aladdin’ with regular screenings of Bollywood and global hit movies taking place each day.

Located in Oasis Mall, Suhar. The Cinépolis cinema will feature an impressive eight state-of-the-art screens.

The first-ever Junior theatre of Oman is set to be a huge hit with parents and youngsters, the one-of-a-kind cinema has been designed to allow families to enjoy their favourite movies in a welcoming and fun space that expertly caters to their needs. The Junior Theatre features a Jungle Gym, complete with slide and ball pit, as well as fun bean bag seating. Every screening shown in the Junior Theatre will be split to include a 15-minute intermission to allow restless children to take a break, enjoy some snacks or play a while. Only films rated G or PG will be shown in the Junior Theatre.

The theatre also boasts one Macro screen complete with Dolby Atmos sound that creates a powerful audio experience thanks to the high-tech combination of the latest generation of audio speakers located throughout each of the venue’s premium auditoriums.

Guests can relax with three super-comfortable seating options Recliner, Deluxe or Premium, all with an uninterrupted view of the screen with rocking or fully reclining leather chairs available.

The Suhar opening comes five months after Cinépolis, Latin America’s largest cinema exhibitor and the fourth largest in the world, made its debut in the GCC with the launch of its Bahrain movie theatre at the Atrium Mall, Saar.

Founded in Mexico in 1971, Cinépolis is a global cinematic powerhouse that boasts over 1.1 million seats worldwide. The company’s new Oman location will increase its international reach to 17 countries.

Cinépolis plans to open two more cinemas in Oman this year as part of long-term plans to further expand across the region.

Visitors to Cinépolis’ Sohar cinema will be able to enjoy movie treats including buttered popcorn and nachos or opt for a hot drink expertly prepared by in-house baristas at the specialty coffee shop, ‘Coffee Tree’. A full menu of gourmet snack items and concessions is also available to movie-goers, including paninis, sandwiches, crêpes and high-quality coffee drinks.

Cinépolis’ new Oasis Mall movie theatre is perfectly placed to best serve movie fans in Sohar City itself and from surrounding areas with the latest films from Hollywood, Bollywood and across the region.