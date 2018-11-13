Cilic leads Croatian Davis Cup bid

World number seven Marin Cilic will spearhead Croatia’s bid for just a second Davis Cup triumph when they face France in Lille later this month, the Croatian tennis federation said on Tuesday. Cilic, 30, will be joined by Borna Coric, ranked 12th, as well as Franko Skugor, Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig, a federation statement said. “Croatia coach Zeljko Krajan remained loyal to the players who secured victory in the semifinal against the United States,” said a statement.

