Chinese officials stress desire to strengthen economic, investment ties with the Sultanate

Chinese officials stressed the desire of their country to strengthen economic relations with the Sultanate and increase investments for the mutual benefits of both countries and peoples.

This was a statement during the meetings held by the delegation of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), chaired by Nasima bint Yahya al Balushi, Director General of Investment and Exports in Ithraa, with a number of Chinese officials in Yunnan Province in the south-west of China famous for agriculture, mining and tourism.

Yang Mu, Deputy Director General, Foreign Affairs Office of the Government of Yunnan Province, said the provincial government is willing to invest in a number of economic sectors in the Sultanate, such as infrastructure, tourism, energy, logistics, minerals, waste management and cooperation in the cultural field.

“The province plans to organise a visit to the Sultanate in the second half of this year for a trade and investment delegation specialised in a number of economic sectors, especially infrastructure, tourism, energy, logistics, waste management and minerals,” added Yang.

Yang Mu visited the Sultanate last April and met with a number of government agencies, including Ithraa, Special Economic Zone Authority in Duqm (SEZAD), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) and the Central Bank of Oman. During her meeting with Ithraa delegation in Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, Mu expressed her admiration for the Sultanate and its growth in various sectors. She said that there are many opportunities and fields to enhance cooperation between the two countries and encourage joint investments.

She stressed that after her return from Muscat, she recommended placing the Sultanate within the radar of Chinese investors in Yunnan Province. “We are ready to market the Sultanate to our citizens,” added Yang.

The meeting dealt with a number of areas of cooperation between Ithraa and Yunnan Province, thus contributing to attracting new Chinese investments to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, Nasima bint Yahya al Balushi, Director General of Investment and Exports in Ithraa, expressed Ithraa welcoming of Chinese investors and readiness to provide them with the necessary facilities, noting that the Sultanate has many free and industrial zones as well as SEZAD where the Chinese investors can choose the location and sector in which they like to invest.

Related