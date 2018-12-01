Chinese company unveils first satellite for free WiFi

A Chinese company has unveiled the first satellite in a constellation plan to provide free WiFi service worldwide.

According to the company, LinkSure Network, the satellite will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China’s Gansu province next year and by 2020 there will be 10 satellites in space.

The constellation will have 272 satellites by 2026.

People can use their mobile phones to search for Internet services provided by the constellation and browse the Internet even in regions that telecom networks do not cover, said a report in People’s Daily.

Wang Jingying, CEO of LinkSure Network, said the company will invest 3 billion yuan ($431.4 million) into the plan. She believes through different scenarios, applications and modes, the company could earn in the future, said the report. By the end of 2017, there were still 3.9 billion people not connected to the Internet, according to data from the UN.

Currently, many foreign tech companies, including Google, SpaceX, OneWeb and Telesat, have already launched plans to use satellites to provide free Internet access. — IANS

