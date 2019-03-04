Chinese community celebrates 40 years of ties with Oman

Muscat, March 4 – People from the Republic of China in the Sultanate celebrated the 40 years of the diplomatic relations between the two nations at a ceremony held in Barka on Saturday. The ceremony, presided over by Younis Abdurahim al Balushi, Member of the Municipality Council, North Batinah, was attended by Chinese diplomats and people from both communities. The celebrations held at the premises of Barka Gate Mall also marked the end of the Spring Festival in China. Omani and Chinese artists performed various dance and musical programmes on the occasion. “We aim at enhancing the friendship between the Chinese and Arab people, celebrate together the friendly bonds and cooperation between China and Arab world”, Nora, representative of the friendly forum told the Observer.

— Photo by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi