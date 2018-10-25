Chinese businessmen’s visit to enhance trade relations

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in co-operation with Arab Star Company, specialised in attracting investors and tourists, organised the Omani-Chinese Business Forum, which is attended by a Chinese trade delegation from the Chinese province of Shanxi headed by chairman of the Chinese Council of Shanxi province, attended by a number of Omani and Chinese businessmen.

Abdul Adhim al Bahrani, CEO of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered a speech in which he pointed to the importance of this visit in order to enhance trade relations between the two countries and that the Sultanate’s GDP has increased 300 times in 48 years.

He added that China is in third place in the list of the largest exporters to the Sultanate and the first place in the list of the largest importers from the Sultanate.

For his part, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, stressed in his opening speech on the depth of trade and economic relations between the Sultanate and China and the importance of strengthening this relationship with more joint ventures in the interest of the two countries and increasing the terms of trade.

He also spoke about the economic importance of the Silk Road and the role the Sultanate will play. — ONA

