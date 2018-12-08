China’s surplus with the US hits new record

BEIJING: China’s trade surplus with the United States ballooned to a record $35.6 billion in November, official data showed on Saturday, as exports across the Pacific remained strong despite a raft of US tariffs while imports shrank.

Relations between the world’s top two economies continue to be tense despite a trade war truce struck between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart President Xi Jinping last week.

Trump and figures in his administration have said China would immediately start buying US goods in bulk, but Beijing has refrained from confirming those claims.

The increasingly lopsided trade in goods between the two nations threatens to further derail prospects for a trade deal during a 90-day negotiation period.

The ballooning trade deficit with China is a particularly sore point for Trump, who campaigned on turning around the situation.

China’s exports to the US rose 9.8 per cent for November on-year, while imports for the month fell 25 per cent on-year, the data from China’s customs administration showed.

American farmers have been hit particularly hard by the trade tensions. Trump tweeted this week that China would begin buying products from US farmers “immediately”.

Usually Chinese buyers have snapped up American soybeans in the final months of the year as the harvest hits the market and beans from competitor Brazil dry up.

But this year, Chinese buyers have passed on US soybeans which face a 25 per cent border tax upon import, part of the $50 billion in US goods Beijing hit with higher duties this summer in retaliation for US tariffs. — Reuters