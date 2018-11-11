Business 

China’s import expo logs $57.8 billion of deals

Oman Observer

SHANGHAI: Around $57.83 billion worth of deals were agreed for the year ahead at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the official China Daily said. The November 5-10 CIIE, which brings thousands of foreign companies together with Chinese buyers in a bid to demonstrate the importing potential of the world’s second-biggest economy, closed on Saturday. Deals for intelligence and high-end equipment were set to total $16.46 billion, while those for consumer electronics and home appliances were around $4.33 billion, the paper said on its official Twitter-like Weibo site. Sales agreed for the automobile sector goods hit $11.99 billion, while clothing and consumer goods inked $3.37 billion, and food and agricultural products made $12.68 billion, the paper said. In addition, $5.76 billion worth of medical devices and medical care goods were sold, the paper added. — Reuters

You May Also Like

SalamAir welcomes new batch of female Omani cabin crew

Oman Observer Comments Off on SalamAir welcomes new batch of female Omani cabin crew

Oil near mid-2015 highs on strong China data, tighter 2018 outlook

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil near mid-2015 highs on strong China data, tighter 2018 outlook

BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

Oman Observer Comments Off on BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack