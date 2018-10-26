China-Japan relations at a ‘historic turning point’

BEIJING: China and Japan on Friday pledged to forge closer ties as both countries stood together at a “historic turning point”, signing a broad range of agreements including a $30 billion currency swap pact, amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also agreed the two countries would work together to achieve denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.

The pacts were reached on Abe’s three-day visit to Beijing as the two neighbours looked to carve out new areas of cooperation and seek ways to promote trust, which has been fragile at times since diplomatic relations resumed in 1972.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said 500 business deals worth $18 billion had been signed between Chinese and Japanese companies during the visit, a reflection of the “bright prospects” for cooperation between the two countries.

“From competition to co-existence, Japan and China bilateral relations have entered a new phase. Hand in hand with Premier Li, I would like to advance our ties forward,” Abe told reporters after the pair met on Friday morning.

Both countries are neighbours and partners, and will not become a threat to each other, Abe said after meeting with President Xi Jinping on Friday in the first full-scale Sino-Japanese summit since 2011.

“With President Xi Jinping, I would like to carve out a new era for China and Japan,” Abe said.

Xi said bilateral ties had returned to the right track and China would ensure the positive momentum continues, according to state media.

“That is worth cherishing by both sides,” Xi said.

Both sides should undertake more in-depth strategic dialogue, Xi said, adding that exchanges between ordinary Japanese and Chinese people should also be stepped up to foster deeper mutual understanding.

“Both sides should accurately grasp each other’s strategic intent, and implement what was agreed — that both sides will become partners, both sides will pose no threats to each other,” Xi said.

Abe returned to power in 2012 when Sino-Japanese ties were in tatters due to a feud over East China Sea islands, and the territorial dispute remains a key source of friction between the two countries.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters in Beijing that Abe told Li during their meeting that there would be “no genuine improvement” in bilateral ties unless there was “stability in the East China Sea”.

Japanese firms including big auto companies like Toyota hope to see normalised ties with China so they can compete with US and European rivals, while Beijing expects Tokyo’s endorsement of its ambitious Belt and Road programme, an initiative that Xi hopes will further boost trade and transport links with other countries.

Abe also said Tokyo was “determined” to normalise diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, but only if preconditions were met, including denuclearisation and the release of kidnapped Japanese citizens.

“Our two countries bear large responsibility in achieving peace and stability in this region,” Abe said.

Efforts in advancing China-Japan ties should “persevere unremittingly to prevent the appearance of new twists and turns” so that previous efforts did not go to waste, said Li at a joint briefing with Abe on Friday.

“The Chinese side is willing to work with the Japanese side to return to a normal track, and maintain the stable, sustained and healthy development of bilateral relations,” he said, adding that he had held candid discussions with Abe since his arrival on matters of mutual concerns.

They reached consensus, Li said, that safeguarding long-term healthy and stable China-Japan ties was in accordance with the interests of both countries and the region and the world. — Reuters

