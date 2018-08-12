China is Oman’s biggest export market in 2018

Muscat: China is Oman’s biggest export market with a share of 43.45 per cent, followed by India (10.86) per cent, UAE (6.47 per cent), Korea (6.27 per cent), Japan (5.5 per cent).

These figures are as of April 2018.

Around 45 per cent of goods imported to Oman are from UAE, (46.48 per cent), followed by China (6.24 per cent), USA (4.47 per cent), India (4.34 per cent) and Italy (3.32 per cent).

At 22.85 per cent, Qatar is the biggest re-export market, followed by UAE (21.89 per cent), Iran (8.21 per cent), UK (6.71 per cent) and Pakistan (6.61 per cent).