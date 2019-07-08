China car sales rebound in June

Beijing: Sales of cars in China, the world’s largest automarket, rose 4.9 per cent in June compared to year earlier, reversing a 12-month decline.

The China Passenger Car Association (PCA) said 1.8 million sedans, sport utility vehicles, limousines and other smaller commercial cars were sold last month.

The Chinese market has been in retreat for the past 12 months, attributed to slowing economic growth, tariff increases on imported US cars, driving restrictions in Chinese cities and competition from ride-hailing services. Sales for passenger vehicles tumbled by 6 per cent year-on-year in2018, the first yearly decline in two decades. — dpa

