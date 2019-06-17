Children’s summer workshop at Bait al Baranda

MUSCAT: The Bait Al Baranda will soon launch its summer events 2019 at its premises on the Muttrah seafront.

“We are in the midst of preparing our summer children’s workshop which will feature art classes from scrap art, where the participants will be given various car parts to work creatively on them learning about sea & marine life, various Omani fish, all aimed towards school students,” explained Malik al Hinai, Director, Bait al Baranda.

The summer workshop will commence from Sunday, July 7th till Thursday July 18, 2019. The aim of this summer workshop is to inculcate in children the importance of extra curriculum activities in their daily lives. Instead of them being at home during these long summer school vacations, they could indulge in art of all forms. An exhibition of their works will be showcased at a culmination party to be held on Monday 22, July for all participants.

Malik al Hinai, Director of Bait al Baranda commented, “Bait al Baranda is privileged to host this yearly summer activity and this is our thirteenth such event. We have managed to identify a niche and that is children in our communities. We aspire to introduce and encourage new talent at all times, as art is a natural channel for nurturing children’s creativity, be it in the arts, science or technology. Our summer event last year was a success with over 120 children participating. Not only did we invite children from within the Muttrah community we also extended invitations to the Muscat community at large. Over the years they participated in various art activities mostly based under the theme “Be Green”. This year we continue with the Eco friendly theme “Power of Colour” and we expect the same enthusiasm from our young “Friends of Baranda”.

Application forms for registration, that have to be filled and signed by parents, are available at Bait Al Baranda in Muttrah and parents could tentatively register by phone. Children can choose to participate in Scrap art the first week or Eco Sea the following week or attend both, The weekly session is RO 10/- per child. Tel: 24714262

The workshops will be conducted under the supervision of GU Tech and Scientific College, and assisted by Omani artists and staff of the museum.

“We are delighted to be supported by PDO, Oman Oil Company and Ominvest as sponsors. As regards to other future activities at Bait Al Baranda,we look forward to bringing the best of art and culture to a broad and diverse audience during the next season starting in September 2019 leading to Oman’s Golden Jubilee 2020,” said Al Hinai.

Bait Al Baranda is located on the Muttrah seafront and regularly they are open Saturday to Thursday, 9.00am to 1.00pm and 4.00pm to 6.00 pm daily except Friday.