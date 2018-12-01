Children with special needs get medical cards

MUSCAT, Dec 1 – Nearly 200 physically and mentally challenged children received their medical cards at an event attended by Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija al Said and key personalities from various ministries and organisations at the Deaf Club Centre. Called a ‘Medical Passport’, it’s a document introduced by the Oman Special Olympics that aims to keep track of the children’s medical as well as emotional needs while providing a ready reckoner on their needs. “The idea of medical passport is to provide with an effective tracking system on their medical needs. It is issued to children taking part in Olympics, international competitions as well as others,” Dr Amira al Raidan, President of the Health Committee of the Omani Special Olympics Society and Member of the Scientific Committee for Leadership — Ministry of Health, has said. “This is to ensure they are fit to take part in such sporting events. They will be provided with special glasses for vision as well as protective sunglasses,” she said. “Medical cards is an attempt to urge parents of the disabled children to pay attention to checkups/monitoring of physical and mental needs of children,” said Dr Amira.

KABEER YOUSUF