Children seek world peace through stamps

Muscat: Oman Post in cooperation with Values Centre, launched two stamps themed “Call of Peace from Children of the World” in a ceremony presided over by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, on Wednesday. Values Centre organised an event on the occasion of launching the two stamps with the participation of more than 150 children in the Sultanate representing 65 countries around the world. The children called for peace and urged the world to end chaos for a bright future. — ONA

