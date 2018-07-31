Children pay price for not wearing seat belt: ORSA

Muscat – One of out every eight fatalities from a road accident is of a child, which is a result of not wearing a seat belt, says Oman Road Safety Association (ORSA) in a campaign.

It has introduced a ‘national campaign for child car seats’ for the safety of children on the roads of Oman.

A campaign will be held in Dhofar governorate between August 2 and 11 at Salalah Gardens.

New traffic regulations require drivers to ensure children under the age of four are in a car seat, protecting them from the injuries while riding in a car. The ROP will continue its efforts to raise awareness and work with both government entities and members of the private sector to make the Sultanate’s roads safer for all.

“A child’s body cannot withstand the impact of a collision and therefore is more prone to injuries. Research shows that the only proven way we can protect our children is by putting them in properly fitted, purpose-made child car seats that are appropriate for their height, weight and age,” says ORSA.