Children in the role of journalists at book fair

Jalis at Muscat International Book Fair has a special feature — children in the role of journalists.

The young students dressed in formal wear arrive in time for the evening activities of the book fair. The Jalis team ensure the boys’ attire include Musar, and the seniors help. Girls and boys prepare themselves as the Jalis team give them quick training for their duty for the day.

Faisal al Mamari conducts interviews and assists his juniors while they interview guests and organisers at the book fair. Faisal was busy recording an interview for his junior and guests patiently cooperate in case the children want to redo the interviews.

Mohammed al Hasani is equipped with a camera and said, “I have been taking pictures since the opening of the book fair. We take them to Jalis and the pictures are uploaded on the book fair website mctbookfair.gov.om and Instagram @mctbookfair.”

Taqi is yet another child who is part of the young journalists’ team. He said, “I like to write news stories. We go to various events conducted at the book fair. We come back to Jalis office and file our stories.”

The Muscat International Book Fair 2019, held at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, concludes on March 2.