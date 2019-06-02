Child Care Centre to get solar panels

MUSCAT, JUNE 2 – On the occasion of Islamic Orphan Day, Shell Oman has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) for the implementation of an integrated solar power system and educational programme at the Child Care Centre in Al Khoudh. The signing ceremony took place as part of an Iftar event hosted in celebration of Orphan Day and was held under the auspices of Minister of Social Development Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani.

The MoU was signed by Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Social Development, Chris Breeze, Shell Oman Country Chairman, and Dr Mohammed bin Mahmood al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG.

The event was attended by dignitaries, representatives, and key staff from the Ministry of Social Development, Shell Oman and various charitable associations in Oman.

According to the MoU, Shell Oman will provide the Child Care Centre with solar power panels and roll out an educational STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programme called NXplorer.

Dr Mohammed bin Mahmood al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Oman Marketing, said: “Shell Oman has always been on the forefront when it comes to taking the innovative and effective path to create a positive impact in people’s lives.”

This initiative comes in line with Shell Oman’s ongoing commitment to promote energy transition and sustainability within Oman, foster the development of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector. “In continuing our journey of being leaders in the drive for change, we are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Social Development for the implementation of the integrated solar power system and educational programme at the Child Care Centre in Al Khoudh,” he said.

Shell Oman’s purpose is to power progress together; by providing more, as well as cleaner energy solutions.

“We are pleased to join hands with the Ministry of Social Development to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at the Child Care Centre in Al Khoudh. This will help reduce operating costs of the Centre and displace some electricity that is generated by burning precious gas, thereby reducing CO2 emissions,” said Chris Breeze, Shell Oman Country Chairman.

This follows our successful Solar into Schools initiative, which is aimed at inspiring young Omanis about renewable energy sources and STEM; and plays a future role in the Sultanate’s energy transition, he said.

