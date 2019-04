Muscat: Two persons have been arrested for assaulting (molestation) two children in the Seeb area, said Royal Oman Police.

In the first incident, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by a person in the Seeb market.

In the second case, a 4-year-old girl was harassed by an accused of Asian nationality in the North Hail region.

ROP has urged parents to educate children on the seriousness of such issues and immediately report the matter to the authorities.