Chess tourney, training held in Dhofar

MUSCAT: The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp) in association with Oman Chess Committee organised a chess tournament and training programme for students in Dhofar recently. The closing ceremony at the Zubair chess centre was held in the presence of Rashid al Hooti, head, corporate affairs, Zubair Automotive Group, Jamal al Balushi, GM, human resources Zubair Automotive Group, members of the Omani Chess Committee, parents and students.

The camp which was held for two consecutive days in Dhofar followed the successful organising of a similar programme in Zubair chess centres in Suhar, Muscat, Ibri and Nizwa recently.

The chess tournaments and training camps organised in Dhofar witnessed a high level of competition which reflected the efforts that has gone into popularising the game of chess in Oman.

In the ‘under-16 years category’, Mohammed bin Ali al Said won the first place, Ahmed bin Said al Said took the second place and Mehdi bin Hamid bin Suhail Hawass secured the third place.

In the ‘under-14 years category’, Abdulrahman bin Saeed bin Saeed Shamma won first place, Mohammed bin Nasser bin Mahad al Mahri second place and Mohammed bin Saeed bin Ahmed al Said the third place.

In the ‘under-12 years category’, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al Said captured the first place, Fahd bin Khalid al Muhri secured second spot and Ali bin Ahmed al Shanfari won the third place.

In the ‘under-10 years category’, Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al Said won the first place, Mohammed bin Badr bin Suhail Jadad secured second spot and Ahmed bin Salim Fadel won the third place.

In the category of under-eight years, Mohammed bin Salim Fadel won first place, Omar bin Badr bin Suhail Jadad won the second place and Amr ibn Yahya Hardan won the third place.

The competition followed the principles of the Swiss System and each category had to play seven rounds of chess, at 20 minutes plus 10 seconds per move.

Rashid al Hooti said, “At the Zubair Chess Centres training and competition has been part of the mix to encourage the next generation into the boardgame realm. Through the training and competitive sessions held throughout Oman we are delighted to have contributed significantly to the development of chess. This has helped in discovering a generation of players capable to compete in local and international championships. The Zubair Chess Centres have trained many students since they were established. The centres have made a conscientious effort to provide specialised chess training ambiance and expert proficiency to nurture the budding chess players to reach great heights.”

Ahmed bin Darwish al Balushi, Chairman of the Oman Chess Committee said, “The Zubair Chess Centres have earned good reputation in the governorates they are operating in. There has been great demand from interested players and parents to enrol their children.

We would also like to acknowledge the efforts exerted by the referees and trainers in these centres. The efforts of Z-Corp have helped in finding a new generation of players who are ready to represent the Sultanate in international platforms.”

