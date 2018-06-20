Cherchesov gets his tactics spot on as hosts Russia beat Egypt

ST PETERSBURG: Russia’s decision to target Egypt’s weakness in the air was the key to the 3-1 victory on Tuesday that left the hosts on the brink of qualification for the World Cup knockout stages, their coach Stanislav Cherchesov said.

Cherchesov shuffled his options in attack, bringing towering centre forward Artem Dzyuba into the starting lineup in place of Fyodor Smolov, who started the 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s opening game in Group A.

“It is sometimes strange to see why you need big attackers to play, but we have studied many of Egypt’s games,” Cherchesov told reporters. “We knew their difficult moments, we know their weaknesses.”

Smolov did not score in the first match, while Dzyuba found the net against the Saudis a minute after coming on in the second half, but Cherchesov indicated the decision to use him against Egypt was a question of tactics, not form.

“Independent of whether Smolov had scored in the first game I think we would have preferred Dzyuba,” the coach added. “He’s in good shape and tactically speaking in this game he was better fitted for the purpose and it was fulfilled.”

Dzyuba played his part to perfection, controlling a long ball on his chest before brushing off a defender to fire home Russia’s third goal and caused problems for the Egypt defence all night.

He played a part in the first goal too, pressuring Egypt captain Ahmed Fathi, who put the ball into his own net.

All three goals came in a devastating 15 minute spell in the second half after the teams were deadlocked 0-0 at the break.

Cherchesov said Egypt’s greater need for victory piled more pressure on Russia’s opponents as the game wore on, giving the hosts the advantage. — Reuters