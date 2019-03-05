Checks on illegal transportation welcomed

Muscat, March 5 – The Muscat Municipal Council in a meeting on Monday reviewed challenges faced by the public road transport system in the city, including geographical terrain of Oman, frequent flooding of roads and lack of integration between various government institutions. The council approved the Land Transport Law to be implemented by the government, including the revamp of the taxi services, the establishment of a public transport hub in the city and measures for the safety of road users and pedestrians.

The council welcomed the supervision of the random practices of a group of expatriates who transported tourists and arrivals from ports, airports, hotels and public places in their private vehicles. It called for awareness and training programmes for taxi drivers on the new land transport law and wanted even minibuses (14 seaters) to be included under the new land transport law. The Muscat Municipal Council’s third session of the year was chaired by Mohsin bin Mohammed al Shaikh, chairman of Muscat Municipality.