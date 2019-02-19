Check out these four Omani poetry books at the Muscat Book Fair

BAZ Publishing, the Omani publishing house, launched four poetry book collections by young Omani poets during its participation at the 24th annual edition of the Muscat International Book Fair.

The launch is part of a wider BAZ Publishing initiative to support talented Omani writers and place them in the cultural spotlight by encouraging the publishing and distribution of local literature.

The first four poetry book collections that were launched at the fair are the works of talented poets Hisham Al Saqri, Ashraf Al Asmi, Mohammad Al Abri and Mishal Al Sarmi. These books will be sold directly by BAZ Publishing in the Bait Al Zubair booth at the book fair.

Discussing the new initiative, Mohammed Al Farei, CEO of BAZ Publishing, said, “There is incredible talent in Oman, and we saw an opportunity to further elevate that talent in the public arena by offering a publishing and distribution model that is accessible to poets and authors alike, and to simultaneously make Omani literature available to people in the Sultanate and beyond.”

He added, “These four promising poets continue to elevate Omani literature through their works. Publishing these poems is a means of recognizing their contributions, circulating the names of the authors, and providing them with a means of earning a living through their art.”

Al Farei continued, “Muscat International Book Fair opens the doors of opportunity for the public to familiarize themselves with the incredible talent that we have in Oman, and it is one of the most important cultural events in the country. We hope to continue to be a part of this annual initiative by presenting a diverse variety of new publications year after year. I would also like to extend my gratitude to the four poets who took part in launching the first edition of this initiative, we hope to add value to the range of published Omani literature through the production and dissemination of their writing.”