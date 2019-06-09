Charity which makes everyone a hero!

From owning an expensive cars and fancy clothes to having fun on vacation and enjoying fine dining, there is a lot we can do to the needy families with our hard-earned pennies. Certainly, there is nothing wrong with rewarding ourselves; however what would happen if we reward someone else instead?! Every now and then, we could also share the delight of rewarding with others; the people in need perhaps! Always making a living comes by what we get, but we make a life by what we give to others.

Rewarding others could be out of charity which marks a religious and social obligation. However, how much we serve charity? Not enough for sure despite the increasing number of charitable associations in every corner of the country! It’s true that charity begins at home, but it should never end there. Many people all over the world are in need of charity including those who are closer to our reach in this country.

Giving back to the community and less privileged ones around us is not just limited to donating money. But, it extends to other different forms of philanthropic activities. Even sharing memorable moments of care, happiness and compassion is also another form of charity. For sharing is caring and love only grows by sharing; we can only have more for ourselves by giving it to others.

As Mahatma Gandhi stated, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”. Yes that’s true and it reflects the real meaning of giving back! Likewise, it has been said that providing a service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. This indicates that the return of investment in such charitable performances is very rewarding of course.

All the time, our deeds of sharing and giving should extend beyond just our family and relatives. We are social creatures by nature; our human purposes could be fulfilled by engaging with the different segments of people in the society. We should be all for one and one for all always. As a matter of fact, the charitable behaviour returns for our own good as they benefit our psychological, spiritual and emotional well-being.

Helping others in need by sacrificing time, money or property always creates an improved sense of purpose in one’s life or work and inner satisfaction. If a person performs a deed that continues to benefit others in a good way, he/she will keep collecting the rewards for this single charitable act as long as it benefits others. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) pointed out: “When a person dies his works end, except for three: ongoing charity, knowledge that is benefited from and a righteous child who prays for him.”

Our deeds and gestures that are performed for a good cause can reach a wound that only compassion can heal. Undoubtedly, this will make our life more valuable as this is reflected on what Albert Einstein said that only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile. The credit we get out of our good behaviours to others is of high value.

Case in a point, Ramadhan as a month of sharing and giving, we have observed lots of charitable initiatives being done throughout the month everyday. Individual volunteers and charitable associations compete with one another to do more and bring about their best efforts towards serving charity. Families in need, orphans and those less privileged are being approached and served almost in every day during the holy month of Ramadhan. Mostly, initiatives and donations are more during this holy month.

However, I just wonder why similar buzz of charitable deeds don’t continue after Ramadhan? Why charitable deeds are outperformed only in Ramadhan and not in other months throughout the year?! Possibly, charitable organisations should do something out of the box every now and then to attract

individuals contribute to its activities and give back more.

Charitable deeds make everyone a hero! Let’s all serve charity and become heroes.

