Change lives through reading

Muscat: Procter & Gamble (P&G), LuLu Hypermarkets and Dar Al Attaa have come together to launch a campaign to promote reading among children. For every P&G brand purchased during the sixteen days campaign till December 5 throughout LuLu Hypermarkets, P&G will donate the money to Dar Al Attaa to buy a book. “We are extremely excited about this concept which we are certain will give our shoppers the chance to play a role in making children love reading,” said Shabeer K A, Regional Director, Lulu Hypermarkets, Oman, “The idea is simple yet powerful. Reading is key to the development of young minds.”

