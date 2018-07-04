Chances of heart attack among workers high in summer

Muscat, July 4 – The chance of a heart attack is more among labourers who work more than 10 hours a day under the direct sun, according to experts. Since their work prevents them from taking good care of their health, they are at higher risk. Dr Fahad al Kindi, Interventional Cardiology Consultant, in a tweet, said that heart attacks among labourers are on the rise as they do not have adequate amount of water or fluids, which causes dehydration. “Weather is similar in all the Gulf nations. Most cases of heart attacks registered in summer are of labourers who work under the direct sun the entire day,” said Dr Al Kindi.

According to him, when the air is humid, sweat cannot evaporate and cool you as quickly as it normally does. This can lead to increased body temperature and the need for more fluids. When the weather is hot, you sweat and lose more fluids than usual from your body. This brings down your blood pressure and makes your heart beat faster. Therefore, drink plenty of fluids — water or sugar-free drinks — to prevent getting dehydrated. Hundreds of companies are found violating the mid-day-break rule, especially in the construction sector.

According to the Omani law, workers should be not employed at construction sites between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm during peak summer months of June, July and August. With the temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the Sultanate, many people have called upon organisations to “treat workers humanely and not make them work in dangerous conditions”. Doctors have urged patients to keep themselves hydrated by having sufficient amount of water, avoiding extreme physical exertion, eating cold food, particularly salads and fruits with high water content and wearing loose-fitting and light clothes.

People who don’t have sufficient amount of water every day are also prone to renal diseases, including kidney failure. It is important to have more water in summer, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration also causes other problems such as diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, excessive sweating and increased urination.

Mai al Abria