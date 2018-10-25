Chance for Omani innovators to win $100,000 grant

MUSCAT: Omani social entrepreneurs with creative solutions to pressing problems have an opportunity to apply for grants worth up to $100,000 each, plus business support and exposure, thanks to Expo 2020 Dubai’s global innovation and partnership programme Expo Live.

In collaboration with the leading knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, Knowledge Oman, the Expo Live team travelled to Muscat on the search for Omani start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs who are helping to improve people’s lives, preserve the planet or both.

Change-makers looking to take their solutions to the next level have until December 2 to submit applications for the fourth cycle of Expo Live’s flagship Innovation Impact Grant Programme (IIGP).

Successful grantees may even get the chance to showcase their innovations to millions of visitors at the next World Expo, which will take place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 in Dubai.

Khalfan al Mahrazy, President of Knowledge Oman, leading social initiative whose mission is to support the country’s growth as a knowledge-based society, said: “By collaborating with Expo Live, we hope to give social innovators in Oman the chance to further develop their projects and boost their positive impact on society and the environment.

“Our goal is to enhance the role that innovators are playing in Oman’s development, which is why we are encouraging all social entrepreneurs in the country to submit applications for the IIGP’s fourth cycle.”

The Expo Live team used the Muscat summit to deliver a series of detailed presentations to Oman-based social entrepreneurs, outlining the IIGP’s objectives and application process.

Applications for the programme’s fourth cycle close on December 2. To apply online or to learn more about Expo Live’s other initiatives, visit www.expo2020dubai.com/expo-live.

