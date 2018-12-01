Champion Oman team receives cash awards from Khimji Ramdas

MUSCAT: The ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three champion Oman National Team was awarded handsome cash awards by Khimji Ramdas (KR) Group at a felicitation ceremony held at a local restaurant here on Thursday. Oman remained undefeated in the six-nation championship that also included USA, Singapore, Kenya, Denmark and Uganda and qualified for the WCL Division two tournament, which will be held in Namibia in April 2019. The felicitation ceremony was attended by Oman Cricket Board members, KR Board members, officials from the Ministry of Sports Affairs and members of cricket fraternity in Oman.

Led by coach Duleep Mendis and captain Zeeshan Maqsood, the Oman team received cash awards from Anil Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas Group Board of Directors. Player of the tournament Bilal Khan was also presented a special cash prize. Bilal emerged as the tournament’s best bowler with the most number of wickets (12). Cash awards were presented to all the five men of the match as well. Extending its magnanimity to all those who contributed to Oman’s success as the host and the winner, KR presented cash awards to OC office staff, the curator and all groundsmen too.

Qais Khalid al Said, Vice-Chairman Oman Cricket, then presented excellence certificates and gift vouchers to all the volunteers who were part of Oman’s successful hosting of WCL 3, the first-ever ICC tournament in the country. Congratulating everyone on Oman’s remarkable success, Madhu Jesrani, Secretary Oman Cricket, praised the team for winning the tournament and thanked the KR Group for its generous awards. Addressing the gathering, coach Mendis thanked Khimji Ramdas directors present on the occasion and Oman Cricket Board members for their support. He was all praise for the team, urging them to work even harder for the upcoming ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup 2018 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and then the WCL Division Two campaign in Namibia next year.