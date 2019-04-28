Challenging Club lift Oman Open taekwondo title

Muscat, April 28 – Challenging Club lifted the Oman Open taekwondo title late on Saturday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts. Majan Academy claimed the second place while Falcon team finished third. The chief guest of the final ceremony was Brigadier Abdul Malik Ghassan al Mazroui, chairman of Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC), in presence of board members of OTC. As many as 250 participants took part in the ninth edition of Oman Open taekwondo tournament which was organized by Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC) during the period of April 25 to 27.

The competitions were divided into two categories for ‘Poomsae’ and ‘Kyorugi’. The first category was for below 18 and the second above 18 years. In the senior men’s competition for 87 kgm and above, Ahmed Mohammedi from Majan Academy claimed gold medal while Maritham Amiri from ROP team won the silver medal. At 74 kgm category, Omar al Himi from RAO team bagged gold medal while Saud al Amri from ROP team got the silver medal. For the same category (Pro) Ameen Jafar from Majan Academy claimed the gold medal and Khalid al Mahrouqi got silver medal.

HE Kang Doho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, said that Oman has talented players in taekwondo. “I was impressed by the junior players who showed very high technical level during the competitions. I believe Oman has the ability to achieve medals in the regional and international tournaments,” Korean officials concluded.

Hamza Aidaroos, vice chairman of OTC, stated that Oman Open taekwondo tournament is the best platform to select the talented players who will represent the Sultanate for the upcoming regional and international participants.

“This edition of the tournament was more tough than the previous editions as all the teams were fighting for the top places. All the weights of the competitions were based as per the Olympic standard. OTC is working to grow taekwondo in the Sultanate,” OTC vice chairman added.

“A dedicated thank to all the teams, taekwondo centres and committee members for their positive contribution and role that led the success of the tournament,” Aidaroos said.

Ali Tagik, Oman national head coach of taekwondo, said that Omani players required more number of local competitions, increasing daily training sessions and exposure of playing other top teams during the common external or internal camps. He added that all the above factors will help raise the technical capability of Omani players ”Oman Open taekwondo tournament was one of the best editions as the competency level was very high among the clubs and academies who participated in the tournament,” Coach Tagik added.

On the sidelines of the tournament, OTC organised a referee course which featured participation of more than twenty umpires from the Sultanate, Iran, Korea and Denmark. The course aimed to deliver update of the umpiring, taekwondo standards and laws and to discuss common mistakes that could be occurred during the competitions.

The course targeted the referees to raise their technical levels and it was a golden opportunity for the new referees to gain the required knowledge and experience from the international umpires .The referee course was conducted by certified Korean trainer You.

