Challenging Club emerge Oman taekwondo champions

MUSCAT, Nov 18 – Challenging Club were crowned as champions of Oman taekwondo tournament 2018 on Saturday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts. Majan Academy claimed the second place, while Seeb Stars finished third. The chief guest of the final ceremony was Brigadier Abdul Malik Ghassan al Mazroui, Chairman of Oman Taekwondo Committee (OTC), in presence of board members of OTC. The two days’ tournament was organised by OTC with participation of more than 50 players representing different taekwondo teams.

The competitions were distributed into two categories for ‘Poomsae’ and ‘Kyorugi’. The first category was for below 18 and the second above 18 years.

In the above 18 years (54 kg and above) section, Abdullah al Wahaibi from Majan Academy won the gold medal and Salim al Jawhari took the silver medal. Dhu al Nooreen from Challenging Club finished third to claim the bronze medal.

Brigadier Abdul Malik Ghassan al Mazroui, Chairman of OTC, appreciated positive contribution of all the teams, taekwondo centres and committee members for their role that lead the success of the tournament.

“The current edition of Oman taekwondo tournament unveiled new faces who we believe can add a lot of quality for the national team very soon. We are working to provide a comprehensive training schedule in order to boost their technical level. Our main target is to make the players ready for upcoming tournaments and participations. We are also preparing to have a big local tournament very soon,” Al Mazroui said.

Hamza Aidaroos, board member of OTC, said the tournament has improved the technical level of the local players.

“Oman Taekwondo tournament was a great platform to select the right candidates for the national team. Head coach of the national team attended the tournament and had taken note of the talented players,” Aidaroos said.

Apart from the tournament, the OTC organised a course for referees which featured a group of umpires from different nationalities.

The referee course was conducted by certified Korean trainer You. The main purpose of course was to deliver the latest update of the taekwondo standards and laws.

Adil Al Balushi