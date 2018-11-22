Chairman of Senate of Pakistan concludes visit

MUSCAT: Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of Senate of Pakistan, and his accompanying delegation concluded their official visit to the Sultanate on Thursday, which was in response to an invitation extended by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

The delegation was seen off at the Muscat International Airport by Dr Al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, State Council Vice Chairman and Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman.

The visit aimed at strengthening relations between the Sultanate and Pakistan and developing cooperation between them in various fields, especially in the parliamentary fields.

The delegation during the visit also met His Highness Sayyed Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations & Cooperation & Personal Representative of His Majesty.

The State Council Chairman also received the delegation and joint talks were held at the Council to discuss the intensification of ties.

A Memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Council and the Senate of Pakistan.

This focused on providing a framework for the development of relations between the two councils.

It also aims to develop continuous communication between them by encouraging exchange of parliamentary delegations’ visits, establishing friendship groups, strengthening coordination between parliamentary delegations of the two councils in international parliamentary meetings, strengthening joint cooperation to build capacity for parliamentarians and developing human resources in the two councils through the exchange of experience and knowledge.

The delegation also met the Majlis Ash’shura Chairman.

The delegation visited several tourist landmarks of Nizwa and Muscat.

The Pakistan delegation included members of the Senate of Pakistan, Azam Khan Swati, Moula Bux Chandio, Dilawar Khan, Kuda Babar, Gul Bushra, Chief Secretary, Dr Akhtar Nazir and Special Secretary- Muhammad Anwar.