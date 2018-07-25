Certain goods get customs waiver

Muscat: Certain type of goods, including heavy equipment, will be given temporary access to Oman without the payment of customs duties in accordance with the conditions of Article 89 and the provisions of the GCC agreements. A statement issued by Oman Customs has listed the goods to be allowed temporary access by the director general of customs as per Article 90. The list includes heavy equipment and machinery for completion of projects, articles imported temporarily for sports fields, theatres and exhibitions.

