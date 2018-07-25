Local 

Certain goods get customs waiver

Oman Observer

Muscat: Certain type of goods, including heavy equipment, will be given temporary access to Oman without the payment of customs duties in accordance with the conditions of Article 89 and the provisions of the GCC agreements. A statement issued by Oman Customs has listed the goods to be allowed temporary access by the director general of customs as per Article 90. The list includes heavy equipment and machinery for completion of projects, articles imported temporarily for sports fields, theatres and exhibitions.

You May Also Like

Baby seats campaign to be launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on Baby seats campaign to be launched

‘Sultanate has condemned the terrorist attack on a guard post of the Saudi Royal Guard in Jeddah on Saturday’

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Sultanate has condemned the terrorist attack on a guard post of the Saudi Royal Guard in Jeddah on Saturday’

RAFO evacuates patients

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO evacuates patients