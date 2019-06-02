Central market ready for holidays rush

MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality has announced the completion of preparations for the Eid al Fitr holidays at the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market. The preparations include health and technical aspects, coordination with the other entities, facilitation of the buying process, loading, unloading and import processes. Also, the administration of the central market has taken measures to ensure smooth entry and exit of trucks at the market gates due to the increasing activities at the market during this time.

Supply companies have declared their readiness for the Eid al Fitr season with 468 trucks carrying 9,271 tonnes of fruits and vegetables entering the market from May 12 to 29. The administration has extended the market opening hours during the Eid holidays. The main shelter and the wholesale and retail shops will be open from 4:30 am to 11 pm. The market will close on the first and second days of Eid al Fitr and resume on the third day.

Related