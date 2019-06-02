Main Oman 

Central market gear up for festival rush

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has announced the completion of preparations for the Eid Al Fitr holidays at the Central Fruit and Vegetable Market. The preparations include health and technical aspects, coordination with the other entities, facilitation of the buying process, loading unloading and import processes.

Also, the administration of the central market has taken measures to ensure smooth entry and exit of trucks at the market gates due to the increasing activities at the market during this time. Supply companies have declared their readiness for the Eid Al Fitr season with 468 trucks carrying 9,271 tonnes of fruits and vegetables entered the market during the period from May 12 to 29.

The administration has extended the market opening hours during the Eid holidays starting from Sunday to Tuesday June 4. The main shelter and the wholesale and retail shops will be open from 4:30am to 11pm. The market will close on the first and second days of Eid Al Fitr and resume on the third day.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3729 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Aluminium experts to gather in the Sultanate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Aluminium experts to gather in the Sultanate

Istanbul attacker’s identity established, manhunt goes on

Oman Observer Comments Off on Istanbul attacker’s identity established, manhunt goes on

First made-in-China aircraft carrier hits water

Oman Observer Comments Off on First made-in-China aircraft carrier hits water