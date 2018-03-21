Celebration of Omani women held

NIZWA, March 21 –

Nizwa Hospital and the Ministry of Health, represented by the Fellowship Fund, held the ‘Omani Women between Past and Present’ celebration at Nizwa Hospital on Tuesday.

The event was held under the auspices of HH Sayyida Basma bint Fakhri al Said. Dr Ali al Dhawi, Director-General of Health Services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, and Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director of Nizwa Hospital, were also present.

It was a tribute to the role Omani women play in serving the nation in various fields.

Dr Al Shaqsi, in his welcome speech, explained the role of women in all areas, including in the hospital. A visual display on their role in Oman’s development was also presented.

Zahra bint Salim al Aufiyah, the winner of Sultan Qaboos Award for volunteer work, spoke about her idea, ‘Literacy sons of my village, are my responsibility’. Ten years ago, she began teaching children near her home in Al Hamra to memorise the Quran. She teaches up to 100 people from different ages and places.

Zahra said: “I used to cook and sell food and present gifts and prizes to students. One day I went to teach children during free time. They did not know how to pray. I made them memorise the Quran.”

“I visited the villages of these kids to know their families. The women did not know many things about religion and prayer. Then I started teaching them about religion. I spent two years going up and down the mountain every day to teach them. Then, I opened the first school, ‘a simple wall building, five years ago, to teach the people. After that, I opened schools in different areas. Before receiving the award, I had established 12 schools. After winning the prize, I opened 10 more schools in the mountain,” Zahra added.

Zahra said: “Work does not always require a certificate, it only requires effort, patience and trust. I have a beautiful view near my home: mountain, palms and falaj. Every morning I open the window to look at them and draw inspiration.”

