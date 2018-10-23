Local 

CEBI organises workshop on ideas

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Centre for Entrepreneurship & Business Incubation (CEBI), a unit of Modern College of Business & Science (MCBS), organised a workshop on idea generation & validation at MCBS premises. Raihan Taqui Syed, Director of CEBI, delivered the welcome note and introduced the resource person, Hassan Sanadi, to the participants. The first session was all about how to generate ideas through various techniques, while the second session touched upon areas the student should take into consideration to evaluate their ideas.

