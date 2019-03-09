CC Energy inks $69 million deal with local community contractor

Muscat, March 9 – Local Omani community contractor Al Sawari International Investment signed a $69.195 million agreement with CC Energy Development for the management of tankers in the Block 3 and 4 concession area for a period of five years renewable. The agreement was signed by Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Chairman of Al Sawari International Investment Company and Walter Simpson, MD of CC Energy Development.

Dr Al Junaibi said that agreement stressed the company leading role in logistic business in Al Wusta governorate and its ability to manage its logistic projects in a very professional manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. He added that the five-year contract will improve the company performance and enhance its experience in rendering logistic services for the major oil and gas companies.

“We value the CC Energy Development Company’s trust in Dr Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, Chairman of Al Sawari International Investment Company and the services it renders. The move is also part of the effort made by CC Energy Development Company to support local community contractors,” he noted.

“Al Sawari International Investment Company has developed an ambitious plan to be a leader in rendering high quality logistic services at the concession areas in Al Wusta governorate. The Company will employ high quality Omani staff and will provide them with high quality training to ensure high productivity and apply the best quality standards. We will also promote security and safety culture among staff”, he continued.

“Al Sawari International Investments Company, a local community company by the residents of Mahout & Duqm wilayats in Al Wusta Governorate, sought from its inception to provide high quality logistic services for oil and gas projects in Al Wusta governorate”, said Saleem bin Ali al Hakmani, CEO Al Sawari International Investment Company.

He added that this agreement is the second with Al Sawari International Investment as the first contract worth of $9 million covers the heavy lifting requirements in block three and four for three years.

“The contract awarded for Sawari International Investment is the start of cooperation with the local community contractors. We are sure that these companies will contribute to providing high quality services as per world class standards. We are sure that they will be our partners in success and excellence.

On his part, Walter Sampson, MD CC Energy Development (CCED) said that the contract with Al Sawari is the start of our cooperation with local community companies. We are confident that the company will provide us with high quality services up to world-class standards.

They will also be our partners in success.

It should be noted that Al Sawari International Investment Company has been established in March 2016 as a local joint stock company. The 371 shareholders of the company are from the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm.

The company, which appointed its CEO in November 2017, is one of the local community companies that have been established in response to the royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to provide every possible support to entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

Al Sawari will provide its services to companies operating in oil and gas, business, economy, industry, tourism and community development.

Related