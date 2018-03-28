LATEST NEWS Local Main 

CBSE to reconduct Class X, XII exams

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT, March 28:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has decided to re-conduct the examinations for Economics (Class 12th) and Mathematics (for Class 10).  It will be applicable to the students of the Indian schools in Oman too, said the official source.

Earlier, the board had denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.

Details of the exam dates will be announced within  week, a circular from the CBSE said.

On March 26, Class 12  CBSE students were shocked to know about the rumours of their economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination. Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the time of the exam.

 

 

