CBSE to bar children of ‘reckless’ parents

MUSCAT, FEB 25 – The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), under which the Indian Schools in Oman function, has announced that stringent measures will be initiated against erring students who violate the terms and conditions of the system.

Accordingly, children of parents who act irresponsibly maligning the school or question the institution’s reputation will be debarred from appearing for examinations.

“Any student, whose parent is found to be spreading canards or circulating false information that can tarnish the reputation of the institution or the CBSE system as a whole, will be debarred from taking the exams”, Anita Karwal, Chairperson of CBSE, said.

The activities construed to be against the system also include forwarding information or piece of news on social media without checking the authenticity or the ingenuity of the same that puts the system in a wrong light. Such reckless activities will be considered as an Unfair Mean (UFM) case.

Added to it, there will be strict norms to govern the examination process in order to be free from any accusation whatsoever.

She said that no candidate will be allowed into the class after 10am for exams. Strict vigilance will be ensured to make exams fair. Mobile phones inside the exam hall will not be allowed. “No student is supposed to bring mobile phones to the class and anyone found to be carrying a phone inside the class will have to face punitive action”, she said

“This may be exempted in case the student is forced to carry a mobile phone to the school for some emergency reason, wherein he or she should make sure that the same is switched off and kept outside the class.”

When contacted, Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, said the board and

the schools are bound to abide by the rules and regulations of the CBSE that governs all the 20 Indian schools, with more than 46,000 students on the rolls.

“We are bound to abide by the conditions issued by the CBSE Board in their true spirit and letter. However, we have always been standing by the parents and we will continue to do so and allay any concerns whatsoever our parents have”, Dr Samuel said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Government of India.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked all affiliated schools to follow only NCERT curriculum. For any clarification on anything related to the CBSE, the chairman of the CBSE has urged parents to WhatsApp on 00917827244948.

