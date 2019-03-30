CBSE pre-exam psychological counselling ends on April 4

MUSCAT, MARCH 30 – The annual pre-examination psychological counselling services initiated by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) for students and parents have been successful as the dedicated student counsellors received scores of parents as well as students seeking advice.

“We receive a case or two a day where the parent would complain of issues related mostly to pre-exam anxiety”, said one of the counsellors.

Stress-related cases are also reported at the psychological counselling sessions, which will continue up to April 4 and aims at helping students overcome exam-related anxiety.

“Parents seek how to overcome stress and anxiety suffered by themselves as well as their wards and we advise them how to cope up”.

“The CBSE pre-exam psychological counselling is happening for the 22nd consecutive year and the programme is designed as part of the Board’s outreach programme”, a source from the Indian Schools said.

“The CBSE Tele-Counselling service is offered by principals and trained counsellors from within CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India. It is a voluntary, free of cost service provided by the participants”, the source added.

The CBSE has prepared a comprehensive audio-visual presentation titled ‘Knowing Children Better’ and is available on the CBSE website, www.cbse.nic.in. The various topics deal with real time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies. The viewers can access the tab ‘Counselling’ at the website.

Additionally, there are counsellors from Indian School Muscat, Indian School Darsait and Ibra, besides the CBSE counsellors dedicating their time to meet with the students and their parents.

Parents can contact the following counsellors:

Dr Benny Varghese Paduvan, ISM (from 8 pm to 10 pm); Reji Oommen, Principal, Indian School Ibra (from 12 noon to 4 pm); Preshobh V, ISM (4 pm to 8 pm); Bubly Devarajan, ISM (12 noon to 4 pm); Tanuja Sharma, ISM (from 12 noon to 8 pm); Bincy M Ezahac, Counsellor, ISM (4 pm to 8 pm) and Dr Sridevi P Thashnath, Principal, ISD (from 8 pm to 10 pm) are available for consultation.

