CBSE Class10 results at 1.30 pm Oman time

Muscat: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 board exam results today at 1.30 pm (Oman time).

It may be noted that students of all Indian schools in Oman appear for exams conducted by CBSE.

Once the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared, all the candidates can check their marks on websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE class 10 board examinations were held between February 21 and March 29.

Alternatively, candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 on examresults.com, www.indiaresults.com.

 

