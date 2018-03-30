CBSE not to reconduct XII exams for NRIs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has decided to re-conduct the examinations for Economics (Class 12th) for April 25, but it will be not held outside the country for the NRIs, the board said.

“For Class X, the leaks were restricted to the Indian cities of Delhi and Haryana and if the re-exam will happen, the exam will be held in the two states in July,” the CBSE officials said.

On March 26, Class 12 CBSE students were shocked to know about the rumours of their economics paper being leaked on social media hours before the examination. Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the time of the exam.

