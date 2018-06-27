CBO issues bonds worth RO 137 million

MUSCAT: Results of the 57th issue of the Government Development Bonds (GDB) are as follows: The total applied for (Competitive bids only) stood at RO 137,375,000 whereas the total allotted stood at RO 100 million, according to the bulletin released by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

The CBO bulletin added that the accepted average yield stood at 4.85 per cent as its price stood at RO 99.560 whereas the maximum yield stood at 5.05 per cent as its price equivalent to RO 98.690. The minimum yield stood at 4.50 per cent as its price equivalent to RO 101.110. The 5-year bond will be issued on 28 June 2018, and will mature on 28 June 2023, carrying a coupon rate of 4.75 per cent per annum. — ONA

