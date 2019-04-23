CBO issues 60th GDB worth RO187 million

MUSCAT: Results of the 60th issue of the Government Development Bonds (GDB) are as follows: the total applied for (Competitive bids only) stood at RO 187,383,500 whereas the total allotted stood at RO 100 million, according to the bulletin released by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). The CBO bulletin added that the accepted average yield stood at 5.52 per cent as its price stood at RO 101.320 whereas the maximum yield stood at 5.66 per cent as its price equivalent to RO 100.515. The minimum yield stood at 5.30 per cent as its price equivalent to RO 102.605. — ONA

