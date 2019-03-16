CBO: Islamic banking windows can become full-fledged banks

Muscat, March 16 – The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is weighing changes to the Omani Banking Law with the aim of encouraging Islamic Banking Windows to become full-fledged Islamic banks in their own right, a high-level official said.

Saud al Busaidi, Director of Islamic Banking at the apex bank, noted that given the healthy growth of the Islamic banking industry in Oman over its relatively brief six-year history, Islamic Windows should consider transitioning into independent Islamic banks.

“From Day 1, it’s been the vision of the Central Bank that Islamic banking windows are quite important for growth, by spreading their services to all parts of the country. Islamic banking windows should also be ready to maintain a good financial standing and be at par with full-fledged Islamic banks. They need to be ready for the next step. We do support that move,” he stated.

Speaking at a forum on Islamic Finance organised by Malaysia-based REDMoney Events last week, Al Busaidi said the Central Bank is looking to tweak existing regulations to facilitate the makeover of Islamic windows into independent entities.

“One of the things we are trying to do is to suggest some amendments to the Banking Law, so that windows can become independent,” he noted. “The Islamic Banking Regulatory Framework (IBRF) recognises that we deal with windows as a small bank within a bank, with separate branches, separate management, separates systems, and so on. From Day 1, we made it clear that windows should be independent to start with, and now six years later, we feel these windows should be more independent; we feel they cannot continue as windows. The idea is that they can be set up as subsidiaries and be at par with full-fledged Islamic banks.”

Although young relative to other jurisdictions, Oman’s Islamic Banking sector has expanded significantly since 2013, when the Sultanate formally embraced sharia-compliant banking and financing, said the official.

“In a short span of time, we have achieved a lot — with around 13 per cent of market share (conventional and Islamic combined) with total assets of RO 4.3 billion and more than 80 branches across the country, although some areas are still underserved.“

With a view to stimulating the growth of the Islamic Banking industry in Oman, the CBO is weighing two key initiatives, according to the official. One such project concerns the planned launch of a sharia-compliant Bank Deposit Insurance Scheme (BDIS), said Al Busaidi, noting that the High Sharia Supervisory Authority has already proposed the Takaful structure as the basis for the scheme.

Additionally, in a move to enable Islamic Banking entities to manage their liquidity, the apex bank is studying suitable sharia-complaint instruments in this regard, he added.

