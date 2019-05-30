CBO board meeting discusses money-exchange companies

MUSCAT: The Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) on Thursday held its second meeting this year chaired by Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors. The meeting was held at CBO Headquarters.

Sultan al Habsi welcomed the members of the Board and a detailed report on the recent economic and financial developments in the Sultanate was presented.

The Board discussed the performance of the money-exchange companies operating in the Sultanate, and the study on various avenues that will open new horizons for this sector in the future due to rapid changes.

The Board examined the financial performance of CBO as of April 2019, including reports on the latest international investments. A report on the financial integrity of the banking sector and performance indicators shown through banking oversight and supervision reports, as well as a report on the recent activities of the bank’s departments in 2019. The Board also reviewed and decided on other items in the agenda. — ONA

